The Point

The Point

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
7d

Always nice to hear from you...Happy Birthday one day early!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
7d

Happy New Year and a very Happy Birthday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Buckley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture