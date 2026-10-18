Now that the computer is functional (if not the lungs and nose…flu) again, I will be posting further observational adventures on a regular basis for the next week-plus.

But I felt it was imperative to warn the nation about a significant problem in San Antonio, Texas.

Godzilla. The real deal. The enemy of Gamera. The monster who held trains above his head and shook hapless Japanese people into his mouth, as if he were trying to get that one last Mike and Ike stuck on the bottom of the box.

That guy.

For how else does one explain three consecutive nights of two and a half hour delays on Amtrak’s Sunset Limited cross-country train just a few days ago?

Now, trains can be late and things can go wrong but for the problem to happen in the same place at about the same time of day for roughly the same duration strains credulity.

Add to that the TOTAL media blackout about the hyper-monster issue, the fact that San Antonio could soon be playing a crucial national political role RE the Texas senate race (Paxton may be a bit iffy…more on that later,) and that Antonio was one of the Mutant Teenage Ninja Turtles who fought Godzilla (well, that bit may be off,) and it becomes clear the problem is real.

Of course, Godzilla may have picked the wrong state to mess with.

California would have hired him to be the new Oscars red carpet host (the Asian market is HUUGGE,) Oregon would have tried to start a dialogue, Minnesota would have handed him a $1.4 billion dollar childcare contract, Illinois would have had him clear land for the Obama library on the cheap, and Massachusetts would have given him anything he wanted to kick for the Patriots.

But Texas?

They be armed to the teeth and there has to be a cold war nuke kicking around there somewhere.

Just check one of Bush libraries.

Either way, let’s just hope the scourge ends before we have to call Mothra…he’s DOES NOT work for scale.

And as for the future of Amtrak with Godzilla on the prowl and Joe Biden in the home, good luck.

And Now For Something Completely Different…