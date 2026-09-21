The Point

The Point

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thomas buckley's avatar
thomas buckley
2h

True fact

You could make it yourself…

Make a big batch of roux and then put in biscuit tins and freeze

Then whenever you want gumbo just take out one the roux pucks and go from there with that base

The roux takes hours but after that it’s so easy

Thanks!

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1 reply by thomas buckley
kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
1d

Glad to have you back to writing. I’m sure the Trump Administration will miss you, as frustrating as working within the NIH bureaucracy can be.

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