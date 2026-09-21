It’s about seeing and hearing and meeting – it’s a trip by train – a whistlestop if you will – across and around the country to understand the current state of the nation.

That’s what this three-week series of pieces is about.

For my longtime subscribers, you may have noticed I essentially stopped posting after I moved to DC and took a job at the National Institutes of Health.

I was not a good bureaucrat, hence my return to writing.

Casting about for something to do – and make money – I hit upon the idea of a national trip, interviewing every type of person on the train, in restaurants, just chatting here and there.

To that end, I left DC about two weeks ago and headed out – the first stop was Toccoa, Georgia, the next Meridian, Mississippi and then – after a brief but eventful one night stay in New Orleans to change trains – it was off to New Iberia, Louisiana (when actual local newspapers existed, I was a reporter there.)

The plan is simple – take Amtrak from DC through the south to LA and then up to Seattle and then across the top of the country though North Dakota, etc. and eventually return home.

The whole trip will take about 3-4 weeks.

As for the publication plan, the stories (starting tomorrow) will appear daily, but they might not be the typical news story. I will be writing a “pointillist” series, creating smaller items that will – one hopes – be truly understandable as a whole eventually (so read every day.)

And whomever calls me pretentious, heaven forfend!

Each vignette – which will also be a stand-alone piece - will make up a “dot” of words that when viewed as a whole should hopefully tell the entire story of the state of our county now, a bit like how George Suerat painted this:

There will be train talks, restaurant chats, old friend meet ups, stingers and strangers adding context and opinions and everything in between and beyond.

I will also leave the “comments” open through the entire series to receive feedback and, if one is so disposed and in a town I shall be passing through – to, well, add a new dot to the overall work.

At the end, interviewees and subscribers will be offered the opportunity to participate in a poll about a wide variety of subjects (it will only cost $167 so that’s not bad…kidding.)

For my current subscribers, I would only ask that – if you wish – to forward this to friends, etc. that might find the project interesting and not hate you for sending yet an another unbidden email.

I think the premise will be clear when I post the first actual piece tomorrow – it will not be mere bullet points but fuller and stronger bits and pieces that will explain and expand upon the stop.

Dots, if you will.

For basic info, I will be in Del Rio Texas Thursday, Demming, New Mexico after that, then Yuma Arizona then Lake Elsinore/Los Angelees California then Vancouver Washington then Seattle then Shelby Montana then Minot North Dakota then somewhere in Minnesota or Wisconsin on the Empire Builder train line then Chicago and then back to DC, either through Boston or West Virginia.

Every reporter in DC should be forced to do this – it’s as if the political blinders – the daily absurdity of the news cycle – can be taken from one’s eyes of the socio-political-economic glaucoma the national press corps. It’s like getting an operation.

I hope y’all will stick with this for the whole trip – we can all learn a bunch.

Beyond politics, there will be art and food and music and a whole bunch of stuff…

Never forget, when it comes to being an American, everything counts.