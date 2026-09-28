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Colonel Hub
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I grew up in California and thought tacos were nature's perfect food. Until, I married a Cajun and learned about that specialized type of Southern cooking. That then led to many other non-Cajun dishes from the South. There is really nothing like it anywhere else.

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