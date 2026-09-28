On the Train

It was a good ride on Amtrak – good people getting from one place to another.

One was John Shanks, who was going back to New Orleans for the second time in some time…think Katrina.

When he lived there, John helped build the Superdome…years later he was in a FEMA camp and then left and is now trying to renovate his house in the Ninth Ward.

He was not one of the folks stuck on top of his house, but it was…close.

Headed back to re-connect with family, Shanks was excited but still clearly carried the scars of the hurricane…he’s been back to visit since but not to try to re-build until now.

But at age 56 (damn kids these days – I’m 60 now) he has a certain philosophy in life and it involves understanding bad things happen and trying to stay young and in the moment is important.

“Once you stop flirting you start dying,” Shanks laughed. “And by the grace of God I’m still here.”

Beyond that jewel of wisdom, the train ride brought to life the issue of kudzu though the windows.

The vine (imported by the feds to provide ground cover, I understand) is everywhere, covering everything as if Dali and Cristo and Dr. Suess got together to create an infinite work of installation art.

Another government program that just got out of hand.

In Meridian

The hotel was called the Threefoot.

While that may conjure up images of families that Bilbo Baggins left out of his will, the actual story is almost as interesting.

Built in 1929 – HINT – it is a wonderful structure in a then growing railroad town…and then the depression hit.

It has since been restored and has a great staff trying their hardest to make it work (many stories, many rooms) so it works.

In the lobby bar I met a semi-retired computer/HVAC (soooo important down south) wizard named Don Haynes who talked about the integration of systems, a need for an actual philosophy of integration, and one other thing.

“If AI just keeps eating human thoughts and inputs to grow, it could end up being artificial stupidity,” he said.

“It is training itself on us and cannot recognize the flows the brain actually goes through when dealing with information. “Haynes said.

In other words, AI cannot be subtle, witty, or really see tangential thoughts that can lead to true innovation.

Another thing..

PS – while sitting outside the hotel smoking a cigarette (I know, stop…) I did see woman pull up in an SUV, open the door, hold onto her keys and beer in one hand and purse in the other and try to lock the vehicle with the click-thing.

The trunk opened, and she closed the driver’s side door, then looked very confused. But she kept her Michelob Ultra in her hand.

And then started to walk the next 48 steps to the bar, realized the car was open, and clicked again.

Got it right this time, though the idea of “rolling probable cause” comes to mind (not that I’m one to talk…)

MUM

Meridian Underground Music.

It has been there for literally decades and – if you have certain negative perceptions of the South as backwards and silly – this will blow you mind.

Now that’s a bit of a sixties term but it does work.

Open music space, antiques, little yodas for sale, smokes, beer, cbd, people just walking in and fixing your walker and helping out (that was me) and just everything about everything else.

Who says there are no good kids today? (Well, I did, but put that aside.)

And old records and a commitment to the local downtown community that is almost troublingly beautiful.

It is the classic “hippie” yard sale shop, except the soap paintings on the front glass honoring every veteran ever.

It would fit into Berkeley…except for the veteran bits. And the real grown-ups.

Serious politics is not discussed seriously (except for the need for a skate park,) and everyone just talks (and dogs are okay – it seems one fixed pit has a crush on a part-rott which – considering the dog is mostly black – her owner approves of.)

“She knows what’s best,” she laughed.

But it’s the custom coffee, the open door, the willingness to discuss anything, the willingness to help everyone (folks on their uppers can always find help there), the sense of community that truly keeps it going.

And when girls like Kelli Smith go off to college and then comes home, they always have a place to go to say hi.

Hi!!

The Bus

A quick note – it seems one is not allowed to drink on a Greyhound bus…so I’m told.

That, to me, is one of the oddest concepts in the world…being told one cannot drink on a Greyhound is akin to being told one cannot save a baby from a burning building. It makes a certain amount of sense (personal safety by rushing in, etc.) but it is so existentially confusing.

Jean’s

Now to explain “meat and three.”

Southern restaurants, cafeterias, etc. often have a very simple menu – pick your meat (ribs or turkey or fish or steak or whatever) and then choose your three sides – collards or corn or black-eyed peas sweet potatoes or…fill in the blank of wonderful Southern cooking.

Corn bread is not optional.

And then eat and feel better about the world.

Jean’s in Meridian is a “service” cafeteria – meaning you have waitrons to take your order and bring it to you. Some southern cafeterias are just that – grab your tray and walk up.

Either way is fine if the food is good and Jean’s does really nice. Really nice.

Elic Purvis is the owner of Jean’s – the name comes from the original owner decades ago – and he has made sure to keep the place downtown, only open for lunch (really – I personally hundreds of covers each lunch ((restaurant people will understand that) term) and it works. During the pandemic he did get a PPP loan and dipped into his pocket and kept everyone paid…real people with real families…this is Meridian, not Minnesota.

“We have had staff here for 40 years.” Elic asid. “That cannot be lost.”

Note – Jean’s – which has an unheard of – has a staff turnover rate of 0% (of course folks win the lottery or move away, but it’s still it’s amazingly low.)

As for politics, Elic considers himself left of center, but in that polite Southern way.

Being lite-progressive doesn’t mean hate – it’s means caring. It doesn’t mean demonizing everyone, it means listening. It doesn’t mean throwing away history, it means learning from it. And understanding when you might actually be incorrect.

It just means being a person who can talk to another person.

“I am tired of all the catasrophism” Elic said.

Very tasty advice.

Ps – sorry for typos again – the train schedule has made fixing the computer a bit rough.

New Iberia stories coming up then stories from Texas.

Extra ps – there have been no “promotional considerations” – as Oprah called them - for this trip, in case you were wondering. Not that that would be aproblems…lol

Thanks!