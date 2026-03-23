Tom Lehrer - one of America’s greatest satirists - passed away a few months ago.

A Harvard math prof, he also had a talent for writing truly hysterical, truly cutting music in the 1950s and 60s.

He gave up performing a bit after he moved to California to take up a new professorship - which was sad.

But it also means that all of his recordings are of “peak Lehrer,” something some other certain musicians may want to emulate.

Apropos of the title, let’s start with this:

This is from one the few remaining full concert performances of his on video.

Here’s the full list from that evening, during which he notes that Werner von Braun only built bombs and didn’t care where they came down - not his job - and that “the protestants hate the catholics, the catholics hate the protestants, the muslims hate the hindus, but everbody hates the jews.”

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1C68974C982CBA68

And here is his astonishing recitation of the periodic table:

Dark, funny, but fair and oddly good natured - that’s the kind of satire we are missing today.