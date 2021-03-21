What is The Point?
Hello and welcome!
At this point, The Point is an op-ed venue that will hopefully grow to include everything from original reporting to bits of scripted silliness.
I’m the former mayor of Lake Elsinore, California, a former newspaper reporter, and a former bartender - only one of those jobs was guaranteed to make people happy. Currently I have a small planning and public/government relations firm and can be reached at planbuckley@gmail.com
Thomas Buckley is the author of the Substack pages "The Point" and "CheckMate." He was a reporter when newspapers existed and Mayor/Councilman in Lake Elsinore, Cal. His work has appeared in RealClearPolitics, Zero Hedge, and the California Globe.